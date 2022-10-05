Menu Content

god to hold year-end concert

2022-10-05

K-POP Connection

ⓒ IOK Company

All g.o.d members will be coming together for a year-end concert, marking the first time in four years that the whole group will be participating in a concert. 


The band's last concert was back in 2018, in celebration of their upcoming 20th debut anniversary.  

The concert will be held from Dec. 9 to 11 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena located at Olympic Park in southern Seoul. The arena has a capacity to hold up to 15,000 spectators. 

