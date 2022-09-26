Col. David Maxwell of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies on N.Korea’s recent missile launches

North Korea fired another ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday (September 25) morning, the North's fifth missile firing since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May. It also comes after the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group arrived in the southern port city of Busan on September 23 to hold combined drills with the South Korean Navy.





To talk about the ramifications of the North's latest provocation, David Maxwell, a retired US Army Special Forces Colonel, and currently a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joined us on the show.