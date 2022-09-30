PCR Test Requirements for Int'l Arrivals to End Saturday

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
Mandatory PCR tests for international arrivals within the first 24 hours of entry will be scrapped starting Saturday.
Second vice health and welfare minister Lee Ki-il announced the move on Friday in his opening remarks at the government’s COVID-19 response meeting.
The vice minister said health authorities will lift mandates for all inbound travelers to complete a PCR test within 24 hours from Saturday in light of a steep decline in infections among arrivals, down to just zero-point-nine percent this month from one-point-three percent in August.
Lee added that PCR tests will be available free of charge at community health centers for people who develop symptoms within three days of entry.
