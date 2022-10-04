Daily Covid-19 caes fall back below 20,000

ⓒYONHAP NewsDaily COVID-19 cases fell back below 20-thousand on Saturday after a brief mid-week hike.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 19-thousand-431 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 59 from overseas. For a Saturday figure, it is the lowest in 14 weeks.

The country's cumulative caseload stands at just below 24-point-six million.

Friday also confirmed 287 critical patients and 32 deaths. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.