Daily Covid-19 caes fall back below 20,000

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
2022-10-04
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2022-10-09
Daily COVID-19 cases fell back below 20-thousand on Saturday after a brief mid-week hike.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 19-thousand-431 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 59 from overseas. For a Saturday figure, it is the lowest in 14 weeks.
The country's cumulative caseload stands at just below 24-point-six million.
Friday also confirmed 287 critical patients and 32 deaths. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.
2022-10-04
2022-09-30
2022-02-22
