Pres. Official: Biden Sent Letter to Yoon, Affirming Alliance, IRA Concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to President Yoon Suk Yeol, promising to continue discussions to ease Seoul’s concerns over the undesirable repercussions of the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).

According to the presidential office on Wednesday, a letter from Biden was delivered the previous day sharing his stance on the new U.S. law as well as the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

The top office said President Biden wrote that he is well aware of President Yoon’s concerns over the IRA, and stressed that Washington will continue frank and open-minded discussions with Seoul on the matter.

Biden said he is certain the U.S. will play a crucial role together with South Korea in strengthening the bilateral alliance and achieving their joint goals.