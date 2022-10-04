Pres. Official: Biden Sent Letter to Yoon, Affirming Alliance, IRA Concerns

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
2022-10-04
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2022-10-09
U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to President Yoon Suk Yeol, promising to continue discussions to ease Seoul’s concerns over the undesirable repercussions of the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).
According to the presidential office on Wednesday, a letter from Biden was delivered the previous day sharing his stance on the new U.S. law as well as the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
The top office said President Biden wrote that he is well aware of President Yoon’s concerns over the IRA, and stressed that Washington will continue frank and open-minded discussions with Seoul on the matter.
Biden said he is certain the U.S. will play a crucial role together with South Korea in strengthening the bilateral alliance and achieving their joint goals.
2022-10-04
2022-09-30
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >