Angel’s Last Mission Love (4) 말 다했어?

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
2022-10-04
#Drama Lines l 2022-09-26
Lines
연서: 너 지금 나한테 반말했어?
Yeon-seo: Did you just speak down to me?
단: 너만 하란 법 있어?
Dan: So you think you can only do it?
연서: 야 정신 차려. 너 내 고용인이야!
Yeon-seo: Hey, come to your senses! You’re my employer.
단: 뭘 알겠어. 고용, 계약, 갑, 을, 이런 것만 따지면서
이쁜 거 이쁜 지도 모르는 까막눈이잖아 너.
Dan: What would you know. You only care about employment, contracts, who’s above in the hierarchy. You’re so blind you can’t even tell a pretty thing is pretty.
연서: 말 다했어?
Are you done talking?
단: 아니 더 할 거야!
Dan: No, I have more to say!
Expression of the Week
말 다했어? (Are you done talking?)
말 – n. speech, words
다하다 – v. achieve, accomplish
Casual – 말 다했어?
>> This expression is mainly used when the speaker is very angry with the someone and responds to that person when he or she says something offensive or hurtful.
>> Situations in which such expressions can be used can be seen as mainly leading to quarrels or arguments.
