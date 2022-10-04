Angel’s Last Mission Love (5) 얼굴이 반쪽이네

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
2022-10-04
#Drama Lines l 2022-10-03
Lines
영자: 얼굴이 반쪽이네. 우리 조카.
Young-ja: You look so haggard, my poor niece.
연서: 왜 오셨어요? 뭘 알아보러?
Yeon-seo: Why are you here? What more do you need to find out?
영자: 쏘지 마 얘. 당장 여기로 쳐들어오겠다는 사람들 겨우 말려놓고 온 길이니까.
Young-ja: Don’t snap at me. I just got here after barely stopping people who said they wanted to barge in here.
연서: 원하는 게 뭐예요. 무릎이라도 꿇으래요?
Yeon-seo: What do they want. Do they want me to kneel before them?
영자: 그렇게 간단한 거면 좋게?
Young-ja: If it were that simple?
Expression of the Week
얼굴이 반쪽이네 (You look so haggard)
얼굴 – n. face
반쪽 – n. half
Casual – 얼굴이 반쪽이네
>> This expression is used to express concern or worry when the other person has lost a lot of weight and looks tired or haggard compared to usual.
>>”반쪽” means half, but the expression does not mean that the other person’s face has shrunk in half, but an exaggeration of how tired, or sick the other person looks.
2022-10-04
2022-09-30
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >