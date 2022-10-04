Angel’s Last Mission Love (5) 얼굴이 반쪽이네

Lines

영자: 얼굴이 반쪽이네. 우리 조카.

Young-ja: You look so haggard, my poor niece.

연서: 왜 오셨어요? 뭘 알아보러?

Yeon-seo: Why are you here? What more do you need to find out?

영자: 쏘지 마 얘. 당장 여기로 쳐들어오겠다는 사람들 겨우 말려놓고 온 길이니까.

Young-ja: Don’t snap at me. I just got here after barely stopping people who said they wanted to barge in here.

연서: 원하는 게 뭐예요. 무릎이라도 꿇으래요?

Yeon-seo: What do they want. Do they want me to kneel before them?

영자: 그렇게 간단한 거면 좋게?

Young-ja: If it were that simple?





Expression of the Week

얼굴이 반쪽이네 (You look so haggard)





얼굴 – n. face

반쪽 – n. half





Casual – 얼굴이 반쪽이네





>> This expression is used to express concern or worry when the other person has lost a lot of weight and looks tired or haggard compared to usual.

>>”반쪽” means half, but the expression does not mean that the other person’s face has shrunk in half, but an exaggeration of how tired, or sick the other person looks.



