NCT 127 appears on ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’

ⓒ SM Entertainment

NCT 127 made an appearance on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Oct. 11 US time.





The group was the first K-pop act to appear on the show, which is a relatively new one that premiered last month. The band performed their latest, “2 Baddies” which is the title track from their 4th full-length album, and had an interview with host Jennifer Hudson.





NCT 127 debuted in 2016 as one of NCT’s subunit groups. The subunit has nine members and has released songs like “Kick It” (2020) and “Sticker” (2021).