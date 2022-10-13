Le Sserafim to release new music this month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
2022-10-04
2022-10-13
Le Sserafim is gearing up for a comeback this month.
The group has released teasers of its upcoming EP on social media, showing that its comeback is imminent.
Highlights of the five songs on Le Sserafim’s upcoming second EP “Antifragile” are now available to view on TikTok. Their EP is set to drop on Oct. 17. The lead track is called “Antifragile”.
Le Sserafim will hold a live showcase for the new album through “Le Sserafim Comeback Show: Antifragile” on the same day of the album’s release.
2022-10-04
2022-09-30
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >