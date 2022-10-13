Le Sserafim to release new music this month

ⓒ SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim is gearing up for a comeback this month.





The group has released teasers of its upcoming EP on social media, showing that its comeback is imminent.





Highlights of the five songs on Le Sserafim’s upcoming second EP “Antifragile” are now available to view on TikTok. Their EP is set to drop on Oct. 17. The lead track is called “Antifragile”.





Le Sserafim will hold a live showcase for the new album through “Le Sserafim Comeback Show: Antifragile” on the same day of the album’s release.