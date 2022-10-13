SF9 to begin North American tour next month

ⓒ FNC Entertainment

SF9’s “2022 SF9 Live Fantasy #4 Delight Tour” will travel to five cities in America after their performance in Seoul.





The Seoul concert will be held on Nov. 18, and the group will travel to the US to perform in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles.





SF9 has nine members and is known for songs such as “Good Guy” (2020), “Summer Breeze” (2020) and “Trauma” (2021).