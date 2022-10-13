SF9 to begin North American tour next month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
2022-10-13
SF9’s “2022 SF9 Live Fantasy #4 Delight Tour” will travel to five cities in America after their performance in Seoul.
The Seoul concert will be held on Nov. 18, and the group will travel to the US to perform in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles.
SF9 has nine members and is known for songs such as “Good Guy” (2020), “Summer Breeze” (2020) and “Trauma” (2021).
