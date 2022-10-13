ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo to star in new drama series

ⓒ YONHAP News

Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO is set to star in a new TV series that will air this winter.

The new series is called “Island” and stars Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee and Sung Joon.

The show is based on the cartoon of the same name, published in 1997 by cartoonist Yoon In-wan. The fantasy action is about a group of characters who are destined to fight against evil to save the world.

In 2016, the original was remastered to an online version via Naver Webtoon.

Kim is set to play the main character, who actively confronts evil. Cha will play a Chatholic exorcist. The series is scheduled to premiere in December.