2022 Gwangju Sound Park Festival

Date : Oct. 28-29

Venue : Gwangju Sajik Park





The Gwangju Sound Park Festival will be held from October 28-29 at Gwangju Sajik Park. The Sound Park Festival is being organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Gwangju Metropolitan City. The two days of concerts will feature acts such as Gummy, Dickpunks, Sunwoo Jungah, Mongni, Silica Gel etc. The musicians will perform their hits and new songs for 40 minutes to an hour on stage. The Sound Park Festival, which has been held since 2016, is a representative music festival in Gwangju that is being promoted as part of the Asian Cultural Center City Project.