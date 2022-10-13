Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Air Show Rehearsal

2022-10-13

News



Air Show Rehearsal

The Air Force's Black Eagles flight display team is rehearsing for an air show in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. 
(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >