Angel’s Last Mission Love (6) 아무렇지도 않아

연서: 너는 나를 구해주고 날 도와주잖아.
근데 왜 날 안 좋아해?
Yeon-seo: You save me and you help me. But why don’t you like me?
단: ...
Dan: …
연서: 하긴 세상 사람들 다 나 안 좋아해.
그건 아무렇지도 않아.
근데 니가 나를 안 좋아하는 거는 안 괜찮아.
싫어. 짜증나.
Yeon-seo: Well…everyone hates me. That doesn’t matter.
But I don’t like that you don’t like me. It’s not okay. It’s annoying.
Expression of the Week
아무렇지도 않아 (That doesn’t matter)
아무렇다 - being in a state or condition that is not definite, or where one does something without giving much thought to it
아무렇지 않다 – idiomatic expression meaning the state or condition remains unchanged
Casual – 아무렇지도 않아
>> This expression is used to show that the speaker is having a difficult time or is in a very bad situation but doesn't really care.
>>’아무렇다’ is an adjective that describes being in a state or condition that is not definite, but the negative form ‘아무렇지 않다’ has turned into an idiomatic expression meaning the state or condition remains unchanged. For example, “휴대폰이 떨어졌는데 아무렇지 않다” means “The phone fell but it is fine (remains unchanged)
>>In the dialogue, the speaker is saying that she is fine, or that she is not bothered by the fact that everyone hates her.
