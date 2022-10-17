KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 10th-October 17th)

Stray Kids-Case 143 [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





The hottest video of this week is Stray Kids’ “Case 143.” The boy group is back with another banger. The track is from the newly released album, “Maxident.” The song was said to have been produced by the group’s producing team, “3RACHA.” The album was also birthed through the participation of all of the members. “Maxident” has already brought in a total of 2.37 million copies in pre-orders alone. This new feat breaks the group’s previous record of more than 853,000 for “Oddinary.” The album’s sales of 1,308,971 million on the final day, marks Stray Kids the fourth Kpop group to have sold this many copies. The hip-hop verses along with the electronic tones in the new track are quickly making its way to becoming a crowd favorite.





