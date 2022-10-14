Movie Spotlight: Daemuga(대무가), BIFF Wrap-up (October 14, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us in the studio again for Movie Spotlight!





We begin with “Daemuga,” a comedy-drama about shamanism by debut director Lee Hanjong. Based on a short film from 2018. the movie involves three shamans, a gangster, and a shady 50 billion won real estate redevelopment scheme. The film stars actors Ryu Kyung-soo, Jung Kyung-ho, Park Seong-woong and more, featuring music by hip hop artists MC Meta, Tiger JK, and Nucksal.





Jason and Darcy also wrap up the Busan International Film Festival as Friday marks the last day of this year’s event.