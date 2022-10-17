2022 Young Tak Solo Concert “TAK SHOW” in Andong

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 10th-October 17th)
Date: Oct. 29-30
Venue: Andong Gymnasium
Trot star Young Tak will be holding the Andong leg of his standalone nationwide concert tour 2022 Young Tak Concert “Tak Show” from Oct. 29-30 at the Andong Gymnasium. The tour began in Seoul in July and has taken the breakout star to cities like Incheon, Daegu, Daejeon, Changwon, Busan etc. throughout August through October. With the concerts doing so well, the concert will return to Seoul for an encore run from Nov. 18-20.
