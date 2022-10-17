Menu Content

2022 Young Tak Solo Concert “TAK SHOW” in Andong

2022-10-17

K-POP Connection


Date: Oct. 29-30

Venue: Andong Gymnasium


Trot star Young Tak will be holding the Andong leg of his standalone nationwide concert tour 2022 Young Tak Concert “Tak Show” from Oct. 29-30 at the Andong Gymnasium. The tour began in Seoul in July and has taken the breakout star to cities like Incheon, Daegu, Daejeon, Changwon, Busan etc. throughout August through October. With the concerts doing so well, the concert will return to Seoul for an encore run from Nov. 18-20.

