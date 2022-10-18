BTS’ Busan concert held successfully

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS came and conquered Busan over the weekend with their highly anticipated “Yet to Come” concert.





The concert was held in front of a crowd of 50,000, free-of-charge, at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium to support the city’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.





It was the group’s first concert in Busan in three years and they entertained the crowds with a 90-minute set list of their greatest hits.





During the concert, member Jin dropped the news that he is working on a solo album. This will make him the 2nd BTS member to release solo music since J-Hope in July.