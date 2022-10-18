Stray Kids hit No. 1 on Billboard 200 with latest EP

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids have taken the No.1 spot on Billboard 200 with their latest EP!





The boy band took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the second time since their debut, with the brand new EP "Maxident."

This makes the band the second K-pop act to record more than one No. 1 albums on the chart after BTS. The band previously topped the Billboard 200 with its last EP “Oddinary” in March.





"Maxident" is also the fourth album by a Korean act to top the chart this year, following "Oddinary," BTS' "Proof" and Blackpink's "Born Pink."