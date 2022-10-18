Stray Kids hit No. 1 on Billboard 200 with latest EP

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 10th-October 17th)
2022-10-17
2022-10-18
Stray Kids have taken the No.1 spot on Billboard 200 with their latest EP!
The boy band took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the second time since their debut, with the brand new EP "Maxident."
This makes the band the second K-pop act to record more than one No. 1 albums on the chart after BTS. The band previously topped the Billboard 200 with its last EP “Oddinary” in March.
"Maxident" is also the fourth album by a Korean act to top the chart this year, following "Oddinary," BTS' "Proof" and Blackpink's "Born Pink."
2022-10-17
2022-09-30
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >