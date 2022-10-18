Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Blackpink earns 4 nominations at MTV Europe Music Awards

2022-10-18

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK has earned four nominations at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.


According to a list of nominees announced by MTV EMA, BLACKPINK was nominated for Best Video for "Pink Venom", Best K-pop, Biggest Fans, and Best Metaverse Performance for "'The Virtual' | PUBG."


For the Best Video category, the quartet will compete with Harry Styles' "As It Was," Doja Cat's "Woman," among others.


The MTV EMA 2022 will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >