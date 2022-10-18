Blackpink earns 4 nominations at MTV Europe Music Awards

ⓒ YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK has earned four nominations at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.





According to a list of nominees announced by MTV EMA, BLACKPINK was nominated for Best Video for "Pink Venom", Best K-pop, Biggest Fans, and Best Metaverse Performance for "'The Virtual' | PUBG."





For the Best Video category, the quartet will compete with Harry Styles' "As It Was," Doja Cat's "Woman," among others.





The MTV EMA 2022 will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13.