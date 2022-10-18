Blackpink earns 4 nominations at MTV Europe Music Awards

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 10th-October 17th)
2022-10-17
2022-10-18
BLACKPINK has earned four nominations at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.
According to a list of nominees announced by MTV EMA, BLACKPINK was nominated for Best Video for "Pink Venom", Best K-pop, Biggest Fans, and Best Metaverse Performance for "'The Virtual' | PUBG."
For the Best Video category, the quartet will compete with Harry Styles' "As It Was," Doja Cat's "Woman," among others.
The MTV EMA 2022 will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13.
2022-10-17
2022-09-30
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >