Lee You-mi named next generation leader by Time

ⓒ TIME

Actor Lee You-mi has been named one of the “2022 Next Generation Leaders” by Time magazine.

She is the only Korean actor to make it to the list, which said Lee “is forging her own path” after becoming a star through the Netflix series “Squid Game.”

She became the first Korean woman to win an Emmy for her acting in Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021).

In September, the 28-year-old won the 2022 Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in "Squid Game," the streaming giant's most watched non-English series of all time.

She also appeared in Netflix's zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead" released earlier this year.