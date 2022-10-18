Menu Content

Emma Webster, a painter of landscapes

2022-10-18

Korea24

Emma Webster, an artist based in Los Angeles, reinvents the idea of landscape painting using Virtual Reality technology. She recently made her Asia debut through her solo exhibition at Perrotin Seoul. She joins us for this week’s Touch Base in Seoul to discuss her works and what she expects viewers to take away from the exhibition.

