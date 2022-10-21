Angel’s Last Mission Love (7) 어디 안 좋아요?

Lines

유미: 끝났어요? 분위기 어때요?

Yoo-mi: 궁금해 죽겠는데, 아가씨가 기어코 연습실에 못 들어오게 하니까..

Is it over? What is it like? I’m so curious but she won’t let me knot the studio…

연서: 좋아요. 다들 잘 해줘요.

Yeon-seo: It’s good. Everyone treats me well.

단: 거짓말. 인간은 참 이상해, 왜 거짓말을 하지?

Dan: Liar. Humans are so weird. Why do they lie?

연서: 왜 이래, 자꾸!

Yeon-seo: Why do you keep doing this!

유미: 아가씨? 어디 안 좋아요?

Yoo-mi: Yeon-seo? Are you okay?

연서: ...집사님, 먼저 들어가세요.

Yoo-mi: You go on ahead.

유미: 네?

Yoo-mi: Yes?

연서: 어디 좀 갈 데가 있어요. 바로 퇴근하세요.

Yeon-seo: I have somewhere to go. You can leave work right away.

유미: 아니 잠깐만, 아가씨!

Yoo-mi: Wait a minute. Yeon-seo!





Expression of the Week

어디 안 좋아요? (Are you okay?)





어디 – somewhere

안 좋다 – not well





Casual – 어디 안 좋아?

Polite – 어디 안 좋아요?





>> This expression is used when asking someone if they are alright because they do not look well, or something looks wrong.

>>You can also ask “어디 아파요?” or “괜찮아요?” instead of “어디 안 좋아요?” to ask the same question.



