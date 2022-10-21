Angel’s Last Mission Love (7) 어디 안 좋아요?

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1140| October 21st)
유미: 끝났어요? 분위기 어때요?
Yoo-mi: 궁금해 죽겠는데, 아가씨가 기어코 연습실에 못 들어오게 하니까..
Is it over? What is it like? I’m so curious but she won’t let me knot the studio…
연서: 좋아요. 다들 잘 해줘요.
Yeon-seo: It’s good. Everyone treats me well.
단: 거짓말. 인간은 참 이상해, 왜 거짓말을 하지?
Dan: Liar. Humans are so weird. Why do they lie?
연서: 왜 이래, 자꾸!
Yeon-seo: Why do you keep doing this!
유미: 아가씨? 어디 안 좋아요?
Yoo-mi: Yeon-seo? Are you okay?
연서: ...집사님, 먼저 들어가세요.
Yoo-mi: You go on ahead.
유미: 네?
Yoo-mi: Yes?
연서: 어디 좀 갈 데가 있어요. 바로 퇴근하세요.
Yeon-seo: I have somewhere to go. You can leave work right away.
유미: 아니 잠깐만, 아가씨!
Yoo-mi: Wait a minute. Yeon-seo!
Expression of the Week
어디 안 좋아요? (Are you okay?)
어디 – somewhere
안 좋다 – not well
Casual – 어디 안 좋아?
Polite – 어디 안 좋아요?
>> This expression is used when asking someone if they are alright because they do not look well, or something looks wrong.
>>You can also ask “어디 아파요?” or “괜찮아요?” instead of “어디 안 좋아요?” to ask the same question.
