KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 17th-October 24th)

Nxde- (G)-IDLE [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

The hottest clip of this week is (G)I-DLE’s “Nxde.” (G)I-DLE made their long awaited comeback with “Nxde.” The girl group has been making rounds for the group’s general concept idea. “Nxde” is the title track in (G)I-DLE’s fifth mini album, “I Love.” The leader, Jeon Soyeon was one of the masterminds behind the newly released track, being listed as one of the co-creators. The leader had created the idea with the thought of acceptance in mind. The star commented, “I rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not.”





The track earned its name, “Nxde”, with intentions to break social norms and the conception surrounding its sexy and promiscuous image. (G)I-DLE’s recent comeback features a concept based on Marilyn Monroe and an overall vintage themed comeback. The new album is currently being praised for its originality, significant meaning, and its aesthetics. “I Love” is now (G)I-DLE’s most sold pre-ordered album, breaking their previous record. Cube Entertainment has released news of the album surpassing 700,000 in stock pre-orders.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhKygyNM58Q