Yoon Urges Olympic Spirit to Ride out Global Challenges at ANOC Assembly

ⓒYONHAP News

Over 200 national Olympic bodies gathered in Seoul on thisWednesday for the 26th General Assembly of the Association of National OlympicCommittees(ANOC). On the second day of the event, President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to instil the spirit of freedom and solidarity in the field of sports, as well as make contributions to the international community through sports.

Report: Some 800 global sports leaders have descended in Seoul to attend this year's General Assembly of the Association of National OlympicCommittees(ANOC), including International Olympic Committee(IOC) PresidentThomas Bach, heads of international sports federations, and representativesfrom 204 national Olympic committees(NOCs).

The 26th General Assembly of the body often dubbed the UN of the sports world kicked off on Tuesday for a three-day run.

Participants checked on preparations for the upcoming 2024 SummerGames in Paris, 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina d'Ampezzo, as well as 2024Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea's Gangwon Province.

In his keynote speech on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeolpledged to make contributions to the international community through sports.





[President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]

"The global community faces the pandemic, climate change,attempts to alter the status quo by force, and the systemic violations of human rights which have become grave challenges to the efforts for international solidarity. We must overcome these challenges with the Olympic spirit for the advancement of humanity and the promotion of world peace.

The spirit of freedom and solidarity pursued by the South Koreangovernment is no different to the spirit of the Olympics. We are going to do our best to instil the spirit of freedom and solidarity in the field of sports, as well as make contributions to the international community through sports."

Founded in 1979, the ANOC aims to protect and advance the collective interests of the world’s 206 National Olympic Committees recognized by the International Olympic Committee by providing active assistance and support.