North Korea Continues to Escalate Tensions

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired hundreds of artillery shells into the East and West Sea buffer zones on Tuesday night.

The JCS said that North Korea fired some 100 artillery rounds from Jangsan Cape in Hwanghae Province into the Yellow Sea from around 10 p.m. Tuesday and another 150 rounds from Jangjon area in Gangwon Province into the East Sea from 11 p.m.

The JCS said the artillery shells fell into the eastern and western buffer zones north of the Northern Limit Line, which were set under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement on reducing military tensions. No shells landed in South Korean waters.

The South Korean military reportedly sent several warning messages to the North, saying that the provocations were a violation of the 2018 agreement and they urged the regime to stop.

A day later on Wednesday, North Korea fired another volley of artillery shells into the maritime buffer zone near the inter-Korean border.

Seoul said the North fired some 100 artillery rounds from Yonan County in South Hwanghae Province into the Yellow Sea at around 12:30 p.m.

The JCS said the shells fell into the buffer zone north of the Northern Limit Line set under the 2018 inter-Korean agreement, but none landed in South Korean territorial waters.

The North Korean military said it ordered the firing of warning shots in response to South Korea's provocation on Wednesday morning.

According to the North's Korean Central News Agency later on the same day, a spokesperson at the General Staff of the Korean People's Army issued a statement saying that enemy forces fired around ten shots using multiple rocket launchers in front-line areas between 8:27 and 9:40 a.m. in yet another military provocation.

The statement, the second of its kind within the day, said the General Staff therefore ordered front-line units to fire "threatening warning shots" again into the East and West Seas.

The spokesperson said that provocative acts by enemies, referring to South Korea, must immediately stop.

The U.S. State Department has expressed concerns about the continued artillery shelling by North Korea into the East and West Sea buffer zones, but reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with the regime.

Asked if the U.S. sees the North's shelling as an attempt to draw attention from the international community, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday that he would not speculate on the North's intent.

Patel said that the shelling that the U.S. has seen this week is a serious concern, adding it is further destabilizing towards the region and has the potential for adverse impacts on the U.S.' allies and partners, in particular Japan and South Korea.