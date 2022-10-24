TWICE FANMEETING “ONCE HALLOWEEN 3”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 17th-October 24th)
Date: Nov. 5
Venue: KBS Arena
TWICE’s 7-year debut anniversary fan meeting will be held next month! TWICE’s “ONCE HALLOWEEN 3” will be held on Nov. 5 at KBS Arena! The fan meeting will be held at two different times on Nov. 5, and the events will be held both offline and online so that TWICE members can meet with the fans face-to-face and globally.
