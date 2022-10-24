TWICE FANMEETING “ONCE HALLOWEEN 3”





TWICE’s 7-year debut anniversary fan meeting will be held next month! TWICE’s “ONCE HALLOWEEN 3” will be held on Nov. 5 at KBS Arena! The fan meeting will be held at two different times on Nov. 5, and the events will be held both offline and online so that TWICE members can meet with the fans face-to-face and globally.