New Jeans’ YouTube channel gains over 1 million subscribers

ⓒ ADOR

Monster rookies New Jeans have amassed over one million subscribers on their YouTube channel.

The group’s management Ador said the group’s YouTube channel, which launched less than three months ago, has already amassed one million subscribers. The channel has over 50 videos, including a countdown to the release of their debut album.

In the meantime, the group is rumored to be making a comeback in early December. It’s considered to be a speedy comeback in just four months since their debut.