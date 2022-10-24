New Jeans’ YouTube channel gains over 1 million subscribers

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 17th-October 24th)
2022-10-24
2022-10-24
Monster rookies New Jeans have amassed over one million subscribers on their YouTube channel.
The group’s management Ador said the group’s YouTube channel, which launched less than three months ago, has already amassed one million subscribers. The channel has over 50 videos, including a countdown to the release of their debut album.
In the meantime, the group is rumored to be making a comeback in early December. It’s considered to be a speedy comeback in just four months since their debut.
2022-10-24
2022-10-21
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >