Ryeowook releases new Japanese single

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 17th-October 24th)
2022-10-24
2022-10-24
Ryeowook of Super Junior has released a Japanese-language single. It’s his first in three years.
The album title, which roughly translates to “Under the Sun That Turns Red,” includes two tracks, with the lead track a love ballad.
The veteran performer also told fans he will host live shows in three Japanese cities: “Autumn Fest” in Tokyo on Nov. 2-3, “Snow Flower” in Osaka on Dec. 22-23 and in Fukuoka on Dec. 27-28.
2022-10-24
2022-10-21
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >