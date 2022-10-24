Ryeowook releases new Japanese single

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Ryeowook of Super Junior has released a Japanese-language single. It’s his first in three years.

The album title, which roughly translates to “Under the Sun That Turns Red,” includes two tracks, with the lead track a love ballad.

The veteran performer also told fans he will host live shows in three Japanese cities: “Autumn Fest” in Tokyo on Nov. 2-3, “Snow Flower” in Osaka on Dec. 22-23 and in Fukuoka on Dec. 27-28.