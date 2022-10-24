Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Kara to release new Japanese album in December

2022-10-24

K-POP Connection

ⓒ RBW

Veteran girl group Kara will release a new album in Japan in December. 

The new album is to mark the group’s 15th anniversary. The Japanese-language album called “Move Again [Japan Edition]” will be the group’s first Japanese album in six years. 

Beginning Feb. 23, the veteran group will tour Japan, hopping from Osaka to Fukuoka and Yokohama.

Kara is considered to be one of the most successful K-pop girl groups in Japan. It was the first K-pop girl group to hold a standalone concert at Tokyo Dome.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >