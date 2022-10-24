Kara to release new Japanese album in December

ⓒ RBW

Veteran girl group Kara will release a new album in Japan in December.

The new album is to mark the group’s 15th anniversary. The Japanese-language album called “Move Again [Japan Edition]” will be the group’s first Japanese album in six years.

Beginning Feb. 23, the veteran group will tour Japan, hopping from Osaka to Fukuoka and Yokohama.

Kara is considered to be one of the most successful K-pop girl groups in Japan. It was the first K-pop girl group to hold a standalone concert at Tokyo Dome.