Kara to release new Japanese album in December

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 17th-October 24th)
2022-10-24
2022-10-24
Veteran girl group Kara will release a new album in Japan in December.
The new album is to mark the group’s 15th anniversary. The Japanese-language album called “Move Again [Japan Edition]” will be the group’s first Japanese album in six years.
Beginning Feb. 23, the veteran group will tour Japan, hopping from Osaka to Fukuoka and Yokohama.
Kara is considered to be one of the most successful K-pop girl groups in Japan. It was the first K-pop girl group to hold a standalone concert at Tokyo Dome.
2022-10-24
2022-10-21
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >