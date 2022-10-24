Mamamoo to host first international tour next month

ⓒ RBW

Mamamoo will host its first international tour starting next month.

The quartet will kick off the “My Con” tour with concerts in Seoul from Nov. 18-20. It will be the first time for the girl group to tour outside Korea since its debut in 2014.

The name of the tour not only reflects the group's confidence, but also plays on the title of the group's latest release, “Mic On.”

The EP’s lead track “Illella” topped iTunes top songs charts in 10 regions upon its release.