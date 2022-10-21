Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Other Child(미혹) (October 21, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us in the studio again for Movie Spotlight!





We begin with “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” an Adventure/Sci-fi by directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert that follows a Chinese immigrant that unwillingly must team up with different versions of herself to stop someone who intends to harm the multiverse. The film stars actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, and has been generating Oscar buzz since its release.





Jason and Darcy also discuss “The Other Child(미혹),” a South Korean horror movie by director Kim Jin-young that follows a family that adopts a child to try to overcome the loss of one of their children. A secret surrounding the child’s death is then revealed, which changes everything for the family.