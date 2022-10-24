Menu Content

Kites Marking Dokdo Day

2022-10-24

News



Kites Marking Dokdo Day

Members of the Korea Kite Federation fly kites on Monday at Changryong Gate in Suwon to mark Oct. 25 Dokdo Day. 
(Yonhap News)

