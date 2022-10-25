Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Birch and Foliage

2022-10-25

News



Birch and Foliage

Birch trees and colorful autumn leaves create a stunning scenery at Wondae-ri birch forest in Inje, Gangwon Province. 
(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >