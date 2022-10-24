“The Page-turner” by Lee Chung-hae

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

The man arranged the sheet music neatly in a stack and placed them at the end of the piano before stepping out of the circle of light. Then he stood there like an invisible man.





He stood there with his head bowed down a little, like he was sorry or guilty of something. He was fulfilling his role of not attracting any attention. But since he wasn’t completely invisible, I could still see his appearance.





In a white shirt and black suits, a gray necktie, and black horn-rimmed glasses. His presence felt awkward simply for being there at this moment. He was not needed there except when he turns pages. A perfect supporting role. An actor who never steps up to the front.









아저씨의 솜씨는 멀리에서 보기에도 일류 급이었다.

순간의 포착과 페이지를 넘기는 기술, 재빠름, 조용함,

팔 동작이 유려함이 수준을 넘어 있었다.

바바라 보니와 헬무트 도이치는 서로 호흡을 맞춰 가며 물이 흘러가듯 선율을 타고 있었다.

청중들도 그들이 인도하는 대로 감미로운 감상으로 빠져들었다.

그러나 유독 아저씨 한 사람만이 이 홀 안에서

바짝 긴장하여 악보를 노려보고 있었다.

그는 중요한 순간 자기가 해야 할 일을 반드시 해야 하기 때문에,

의자 끝에 걸터앉아 필사적으로 ‘순간’을 노리고 있었다.

그는 피아니스트였을까, 아니면 그것을 꿈꾸었던가.

그러다가 악보 넘기는 사람이 되었나..

얼마나 많은 사람들이 꿈을 이루지 못하고 저렇게 내려앉는 것일까.

Even from a distance, I could tell that his page-turning skill was top-class. His ability to catch the right moment to turn the pages, the quickness, the quietness, his smooth arm movement – they were unparalleled. Barbara Bonney and Helmut Deutsch were in sync, riding the melodies as if they were floating with the currents. Led by the two artists, the audience were savoring the sweet sentiments. The man was the only tense one in the hall, staring hard at the notes. Because he had a job to do at a crucial moment, he was aiming for that perfect “moment” from the edge of his seat.

Was he a pianist or someone who aspired to be one before becoming a page-turner? How many people were demoted to such a position after failing to make their dreams come true?









# Interview with literary critic Jeon So-yeong

This story is about art but also about the universal life of human beings. In this overly materialistic society, people often live their lives devoid of ideals or values, pursuing only those enterprises that bring money. But what enriches a human life is not material things but values that transcend materialism. This story makes us look back on our lives and find important values that we should cherish.









아저씨가 무르춤히 나를 건너다보았다.

눈동자가 맑았다.

그 천진한 눈이 가슴으로 쑥 들어왔다.

욕심이라곤 없는, 바보 같은 순수함이.

가슴 근처가 저릿했다.

The man peered at me. His eyes were clear. His honest eyes burst into my heart. That guileless, foolish innocence. My heart hurt.





“나가자. 우리 공원에 가서 비둘기 보자”

“Let’s get out of here. Let’s go to the park to watch the pigeons.”





나는 분잡스럽게 너스레를 떨며 일어났다.

아저씨도 덩달아 우왕좌왕하더니 나를 따라 나왔다.

I stood up with a fuss. After a bit of confusion, he followed me outside.









Lee Chung-hae (Born in Gwangju, Jun. 30, 1948~ )

Debuted with short story “Hao” in 1991