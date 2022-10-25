Ann SHIN - Documentary filmmaker on her award-winning debut novel “The Last Exiles”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (October 17th-October 24th)
Ann Shin is a Korean Canadian filmmaker who won seven Canadian Screen Academy awards in 2012 for “The Defector: Escape from North Korea”, a documentary that followed North Korean defectors as they traversed through China, Thailand and Laos, to try and get to South Korea.
Inspired by their stories and stories from her family, she wrote her debut novel called “The Last Exiles” which was published last year. It tells the story of two young lovers in Pyongyang, who become separated by a cruel twist of fate, and they are forced to ask themselves what they are willing to sacrifice for their love.
The book won her the Trillium Book Award this year, and she joins us for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us all about it and what inspired her to pursue these stories.
