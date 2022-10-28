Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)

ANTIFRAGILE- LE SSERAFIM [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









LE SSERAFIM are back with their 2nd album after making their big debut in May with “Fearless.” The members are back with a similar concept and message for their ever-growing fandom. LE SSERAFIM are back with a track named, “ANTIFRAGILE.” The name itself is self explanatory, and suggests a theme most people are familiar with. The song, an Afro-Latin-inspired track, was co-produced by HYBE’s chairman, Bang Si Hyuk. The track was meant to portray the real-life struggles of the members themselves and the growth and maturity earned from their past hardships. Members Sakura and Huh Yunjin were said to have taken part in the making of the song. The new album consists of a total of five tracks and had sold 408,833 copies on the first day of its release alone. The new feat broke the group’s previous record of 307,450. The newly released unapologetic anthem is the group’s next song to assert dominance in a world of distress and seemingly never-ending obstacles.





