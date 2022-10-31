Menu Content

Exhibition Marks Royal Manuscripts' Return

2022-10-31

Visitors look around during a press event of a special exhibition at the National Museum of Korea marking the 10th anniversary of the return of Uigwe, manuscripts for Joseon Dynasty royal protocols, from France. 

(Yonhap News)

