Kim Tae-ri & Song Joong-ki's agencies deny dating rumors

ⓒ YONHAP News

The agencies of actors Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri have quickly responded to rumors that the two are dating, saying they are false.





Rumors started floating around that the two are dating after a video claiming to have caught the two on a romantic rendezvous in Paris surfaced online last month.









However, it turned out that the video was actually a series of images shot by paparazzi during Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s honeymoon in Paris back in April.





The two actor’s management said the rumors were “baseless” and “total hearsay.”