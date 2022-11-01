Kim Tae-ri & Song Joong-ki's agencies deny dating rumors

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)
2022-10-28
2022-11-01
The agencies of actors Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri have quickly responded to rumors that the two are dating, saying they are false.
Rumors started floating around that the two are dating after a video claiming to have caught the two on a romantic rendezvous in Paris surfaced online last month.
However, it turned out that the video was actually a series of images shot by paparazzi during Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s honeymoon in Paris back in April.
The two actor’s management said the rumors were “baseless” and “total hearsay.”
2022-10-28
2022-10-24
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >