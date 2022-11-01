Treasure to release MV for 'VolKno'

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Treasure will release a music video for its song “VolKno” on Nov. 4.





“VolKno” is a song by three Treasure members – Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto. It was included in the group’s latest EP “The Second Step: Chapter Two” which dropped on Oct. 4.

Treasure will also hold the “2022 Treasure Tour [Hello] in Seoul” concert in southern Seoul at the KSPO Dome on Nov. 12 and 13. Afterward, the band will travel to Japan to begin its first Japanese tour through January next year.