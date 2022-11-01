Kim Jong-hyeon to release first solo EP

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)
Singer Kim Jong-hyeon, formerly known as JR from the disbanded boy band NU’EST, is set to release his first solo EP. The new album is titled “Meridiem” and will drop on Nov. 8. The lead track is called “Lights” and the album contains a total of six tracks. Kim was a member of NU’EST which debuted on March 15, 2012 until it disbanded in March this year.
