Sunye to star in musical 'Ruth'

Singer Sunye, former member of disbanded girl group Wonder Girls, will star in a new musical production.





Titled “Ruth,” the musical production is adapted from the biblical Book of Ruth from the Old Testament.

Sunye 선예 will take on the lead role of Ruth, who overcomes obstacles through the power of love. It will be her first time in a musical. The musical “Ruth” will run from next March to April at Kwanglim Arts Center in Seoul.