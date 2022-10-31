Menu Content

2022 SF9 LIVE FANTASY #4 DELIGHT in Seoul

2022-10-31

Date: Nov. 18-20

Venue: KBS Arena


SF9’s concert “2022 SF9 LIVE FANTASY #4 DELIGHT” will be held from Nov. 18-20 in Seoul, before traveling to five American cities. According to the group’s agency, “Delight” means SF9 and the group’s official fandom “Fantasy” are each other’s only light, and the concerts will contain a journey leading to the world of delight that they will create together. After the Seoul concerts, the tour will travel to New York, Chicago, Dalla, Denver and Los Angeles through the rest of this year. 

