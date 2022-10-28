Divided UNSC Fails to Take Action against N. Korean Ballistic Missile Launches

ⓒKBS News

The UN Security Council held a meeting Friday to discuss North Korea's latest barrage of high intensity ballistic missile launches including an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In the meeting, Western powers including the U.S. and European nations criticized not only the North but also China and Russia. South Korea and Japan, who are not council members, were also invited to the session as stakeholder countries and gave their support.

Meanwhile, China and Russia took aim at the U.S. and repeated North Korea's claim that the provocations are for self-defense in response to combined military drills between South Korea and the U.S.

The meeting ended without the adoption of a statement condemning the missile launches or an open discussion regarding additional sanctions.