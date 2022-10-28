Angel’s Last Mission Love (10) 내가 지켜줄게

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)
#Drama Lines l 2022-11-07
Lines
연서: 말 안 들을 거야?
Yeon-seo: You’re not going to listen to me?
단: 유령이라고 생각하라니까.
Dan: I told you to just think of me as a ghost.
연서: 천사를 어떻게 유령이라고 생각해!
Yeon-seo: How can I think of an angel as a ghost!
단: 오늘 밤에 같이 있어 줄까?
Dan: Should I stay with you tonight?
연서: 뭐라는거야. 미쳤어? 나가, 빨리 나가!
Yeon-seo: What are you saying? Are you crazy? Get out! Now!
단: 혼자서 괜찮겠어? 다 생각났다며. 그날 옥상 일도 떠오른 거잖아.
걱정하지 마. 이젠 안 놓쳐. 내가 지켜줄게.
Dan: Will you be alright on your own? You said you remembered everything. Then you remember what happened that day on the rooftop. Don’t worry. I won’t let you fall. I’ll protect you.
Expression of the Week
내가 지켜 줄게 (I’ll protect you)
지키다 – v. guard, defend
Casual – 지켜 줄게
Polite – 지켜줄게요
>> This expression is used when the hearer is having a hard time or is suffering and the speaker wants to tell them not to worry and that he or she will be by their side.
>> The verb ‘지키다’ has many meanings, but here, combined with the ‘-ㄹ게’ which is a sentence-final ending used when the speaker is notifying the listener that he/she will do something, it means don’t worry about anything and be at peace because the speaker will take care of everything.
