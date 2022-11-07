2022 Ailee Nationwide Concert Tour “One More Step” in Anyang

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)
2022-10-28
2022-11-07
Date: Nov. 20
Venue: Anyang Gymnasium
Ailee will hold a nationwide concert tour called “One More Step” celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut. The Anyang leg of her concert tour will be held on Nov. 20 at the Anyang Gymnasium. The tour will then travel to Daegu, Busan and Daejeon. Ailee debuted in 2012 with her digital single “Heaven,” which quickly became a hit. She is known for her powerful vocals and songs like “I Will Show You” (2012) and “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow” (2017).
2022-10-28
2022-10-24
2022-02-22
