RM to collaborate with Cherry Filter

BTS’ RM is next in line to release a solo album from the group.

According to a local media report, RM’s new solo album is expected to feature a collaborative track with the veteran K-pop band Cherry Filter. RM’s label Big Hit Music has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

RM will be the third member after J-Hope and Jin to release a solo album. The new album is due at the end of this month.

Cherry Filter is a rock band that debuted in 2000 with “Head-Up” and is known for hits like “Sweet Little Kitty.”