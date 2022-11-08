Highlight releases new album

ⓒ Around Us Entertainment

Boy band Highlight has released a brand new album. A teaser for the group’s upcoming 4th EP was released showing the four members posing in a room, all sporting denim-on-denim looks. The EP titled “After Sunset” will consist of five tracks including the focus track “Alone” and was released on Nov. 7. Fans had a sample of the song as the band unveiled part of the lyrics at its fan concert last month. "After Sunset" is the group's first new release in about eight months after its previous full-group album, “Daydream.”