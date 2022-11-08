Sunye to star in new musical

ⓒ Him Contents

Singer Sunye, former member of disbanded girl group Wonder Girls, will star in a new musical production.

Titled “Ruth,” the musical production is adapted from the biblical Book of Ruth from the Old Testament. The production will depict the relationship of Ruth and her husband Boaz and how Ruth overcomes obstacles in her life through the power of love.

Sunye will take on the lead role of Ruth. It will be her first time in a musical. The musical “Ruth” will run from next March to April at Kwanglim Arts Center in Seoul.