Red Velvet to release new album

Red Velvet will return with a brand new EP this month.
The new EP is called "Birthday" and will be released on Nov. 28.
"Birthday" marks the band's first new release since "Feel My Rhythm" in March.
Red Velvet debuted in 2014 with the digital single "Happiness."
